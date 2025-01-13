What is QUBY AI (QYAI)

Quby AI online is an immersive online game that combines artificial intelligence, blockchain (QUBYCHAIN) technology, and strategic gameplay in the exciting realm of Web 3.0. QuBy Ai's project aims to address issues in the gaming industry, including player engagement, decentralization, and financial empowerment. We make money through token sales, fees from blockchain transactions, and a share of the revenue generated within the gaming ecosystem. In our project's revenue model, we anticipate generating income through various avenues: Token Sales: Revenue will be generated through the sale of our $QUBYAI tokens, particularly during presale phases and ongoing token offerings. Transaction Fees: We may charge fees for transactions within our gaming ecosystem, especially on the QuByChain blockchain. Advertisement and Sponsorships: As we mention revenue distribution to players from sponsors, this implies potential earnings from advertising partnerships and sponsorships within our gaming platform. NFT Sales: Revenue can be generated by selling exclusive NFTs to gamers and collectors within our ecosystem. Staking: If we offer staking for $QUBYAI tokens, we can earn revenue from users who stake their tokens for rewards. QuBy Ai is ready to launch its game in Web 2.0 and is actively working on a 3D version. The transition to 3D gaming can be a significant milestone, and it shows the company's commitment to evolving and expanding its gaming offerings. Success in both Web 2.0 and the upcoming 3D version could be instrumental in achieving their roadmap and goals. In our long-term vision, we aim to become a prominent player in the gaming and blockchain industry. We plan to achieve this through ongoing team expansion, regular game content updates, exchange listings, NFT integration, and the launch of a Web 3.0 Play-to-Earn version using our token, $QUBYAI, as well as the development of our QubyChain blockchain, as outlined in our roadmap.

QUBY AI (QYAI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website