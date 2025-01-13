Quantfury Price (QTF)
The live price of Quantfury (QTF) today is 6.14 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. QTF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Quantfury Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.68K USD
- Quantfury price change within the day is -12.54%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Quantfury to USD was $ -0.88158367774536.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Quantfury to USD was $ -0.6252865480.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Quantfury to USD was $ +1.0996899640.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Quantfury to USD was $ +0.838003891050036.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.88158367774536
|-12.54%
|30 Days
|$ -0.6252865480
|-10.18%
|60 Days
|$ +1.0996899640
|+17.91%
|90 Days
|$ +0.838003891050036
|+15.81%
Discover the latest price analysis of Quantfury: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.90%
-12.54%
-9.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The QTF token offers token holders an ability to participate in spread revenues generated from the world's fastest growing online brokerage, Quantfury, which offers traders, investors, and cryptocurrency holders, to trade traditional financial and cryptocurrency markets at existing global exchange spot prices with zero fees.
