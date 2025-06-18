QORBI Price (QORBI)
The live price of QORBI (QORBI) today is 0.00057692 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 19.76K USD. QORBI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key QORBI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- QORBI price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 34.25M USD
During today, the price change of QORBI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of QORBI to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of QORBI to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of QORBI to USD was $ -0.0009482321362184765.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0009482321362184765
|-62.17%
Discover the latest price analysis of QORBI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
QORBI WORLD is an innovative gaming ecosystem where players can compete, earn, and thrive across a diverse range of games. At its core is the One Tap FPS game, which combines fast-paced action with rewarding gameplay mechanics. Players can rank on leaderboards, earn QORBI tokens, and use them across the ecosystem for various benefits. The ecosystem includes: Cross-game NFTs: Players can own, customize, and pledge QORBs, which influence their earning potential. QORB Pools: A staking system where players pledge their QORBs or play on behalf of pool owners to earn rewards. Qorbi Marketplace: A platform for trading, renting, and showcasing QORBI assets. Elite Gaming Program: Designed for large communities to join and earn collectively. Upcoming Games: Expanding beyond One Tap with games like One Tap Mobile, Brawl, and Roam, creating a diverse gaming portfolio. QORBI WORLD's vision is to redefine competitive gaming by integrating blockchain-based earning and creating an interconnected gaming universe with progressive systems, a solid gameplay loop, and opportunities for players to maximize rewards.
