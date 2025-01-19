Qawalla Price (QWLA)
The live price of Qawalla (QWLA) today is 0.279538 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. QWLA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Qawalla Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 36.36 USD
- Qawalla price change within the day is -5.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Qawalla to USD was $ -0.01595831065136.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Qawalla to USD was $ +0.0205236520.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Qawalla to USD was $ -0.0056715185.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Qawalla to USD was $ +0.031433097231659.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.01595831065136
|-5.40%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0205236520
|+7.34%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0056715185
|-2.02%
|90 Days
|$ +0.031433097231659
|+12.67%
Discover the latest price analysis of Qawalla: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.68%
-5.40%
-0.35%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched in May 2021, by the team located all around the world, Qawalla is a decentralized finance platform providing Governance Smart Contracts and transparent Explorer tools for the next generation of Exchange Traded Funds. Qawalla uses the power of smart contracts and the transparency of the blockchain to provide a unique set of tools that benefit Traditional market ETFs migrating to decentralized markets. **Exchange Traded Fund Token** (ETFT) will offer lower operating costs than traditional open-end Funds, flexible control, greater transparency, and better cost efficiency in wallets / accounts. Traditional market mutual funds have offered many advantages over building a portfolio one security at a time. QWLA sees the same potential benefits in Blockchain, Crypto, and Decentralized markets. ETFs are a traditional market feature that allows all the same benefits of an ETFT but centralized. **Exchange traded fund token:** * Traditional ETF benefits * No market hours * Can be moved from exchange to exchange freely * Can be sent from wallet to wallet freely * Full fund trading transparency on the block explorer * Can be held in Cold storage or on the Blockchain network * Generally have functionality upon the network they are built
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 QWLA to AUD
A$0.45005618
|1 QWLA to GBP
￡0.22922116
|1 QWLA to EUR
€0.27115186
|1 QWLA to USD
$0.279538
