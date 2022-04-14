Purrfect Universe (PUR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Purrfect Universe (PUR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Purrfect Universe (PUR) Information PUR is the native utility token of Purrfect Universe, an NFT marketplace built on the Massa blockchain. The platform leverages autonomous smart contracts to enable decentralized buying, selling, and trading of NFTs. PUR Token is used to pay for transaction fees, participate in community initiatives, and access future platform features. With a strong focus on community governance and a meme-inspired identity centered around "Charlie," a unique mascot cat, Purrfect Universe aims to combine functionality with engagement in the Web3 space. The token operates on the Massa network and is distributed through a variety of on-chain and off-chain mechanisms, including LP incentives, airdrops and tipping features. Official Website: https://token.purrfectuniverse.com/ Buy PUR Now!

Purrfect Universe (PUR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Purrfect Universe (PUR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 50.26K $ 50.26K $ 50.26K Total Supply: $ 8.89T $ 8.89T $ 8.89T Circulating Supply: $ 3.69T $ 3.69T $ 3.69T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 121.15K $ 121.15K $ 121.15K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Purrfect Universe (PUR) price

Purrfect Universe (PUR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Purrfect Universe (PUR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PUR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PUR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PUR's tokenomics, explore PUR token's live price!

