Purrcoin Price (PURR)
The live price of Purrcoin (PURR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PURR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Purrcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.83K USD
- Purrcoin price change within the day is -1.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Purrcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Purrcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Purrcoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Purrcoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.74%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46.38%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+79.01%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Purrcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.71%
-1.74%
-16.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
For people who like cats on the Internet! $PURR is an ERC-20 memecoin on Base, created by the founders of mfpurrs (Ethscriptions) and megapurrs (Base NFTs). $PURR was stealthily launched, it was never announced or advertised until the supply was fully distributed. 80% of the $PURR supply was paired with 4.2069 ETH in the liquidity pool, and the other 20% was split equally across all megapurr mints (20k $PURR for each megapurr minted).
