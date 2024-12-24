Pure Unadulterated Bliss Price (PUB)
The live price of Pure Unadulterated Bliss (PUB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 89.04K USD. PUB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pure Unadulterated Bliss Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 977.02 USD
- Pure Unadulterated Bliss price change within the day is -3.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.94M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PUB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PUB price information.
During today, the price change of Pure Unadulterated Bliss to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pure Unadulterated Bliss to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pure Unadulterated Bliss to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pure Unadulterated Bliss to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.25%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-62.46%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pure Unadulterated Bliss: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.07%
-3.25%
-47.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$Pub is the facial expression one expresses when experiencing pure unadulterated bliss. It derives from 2chan from the early 2000's based on a character in a japanese manga. $Pub originated from the popular catchphrase meme “Yaranaika?” (Japanese: やらないか?), which translates to "Shall we do it?" This phrase comes from the opening dialogue of Kuso Miso Technique, a Geikomi manga drawn by Yamakawa Junichi. First published in 1987, Kuso Miso Technique appeared in the second issue of Barakomi, a Japanese gay-interest magazine. Subsequently, the manga evolved into a full-blown internet meme on sites like NND and 2channel, using the faces of the characters in the scene and repurposing and recontextualizing the drawing.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PUB to AUD
A$--
|1 PUB to GBP
￡--
|1 PUB to EUR
€--
|1 PUB to USD
$--
|1 PUB to MYR
RM--
|1 PUB to TRY
₺--
|1 PUB to JPY
¥--
|1 PUB to RUB
₽--
|1 PUB to INR
₹--
|1 PUB to IDR
Rp--
|1 PUB to PHP
₱--
|1 PUB to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PUB to BRL
R$--
|1 PUB to CAD
C$--
|1 PUB to BDT
৳--
|1 PUB to NGN
₦--
|1 PUB to UAH
₴--
|1 PUB to VES
Bs--
|1 PUB to PKR
Rs--
|1 PUB to KZT
₸--
|1 PUB to THB
฿--
|1 PUB to TWD
NT$--
|1 PUB to CHF
Fr--
|1 PUB to HKD
HK$--
|1 PUB to MAD
.د.م--