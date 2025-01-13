pufETH Price (PUFETH)
The live price of pufETH (PUFETH) today is 3,353.5 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PUFETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key pufETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 145.53K USD
- pufETH price change within the day is -1.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of pufETH to USD was $ -36.625550573566.
In the past 30 days, the price change of pufETH to USD was $ -558.1126091500.
In the past 60 days, the price change of pufETH to USD was $ +90.9539623500.
In the past 90 days, the price change of pufETH to USD was $ +693.9581379611486.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -36.625550573566
|-1.08%
|30 Days
|$ -558.1126091500
|-16.64%
|60 Days
|$ +90.9539623500
|+2.71%
|90 Days
|$ +693.9581379611486
|+26.09%
Discover the latest price analysis of pufETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.01%
-1.08%
-11.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Puffer operates as a decentralized native liquid restaking protocol native to its ecosystem. Prior to its mainnet launch, pufETH serves as a yield-generating token, mirroring the yield of wstETH, while also providing users the opportunity to accumulate both Puffer and EigenLayer points.
