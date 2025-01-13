pSTAKE Staked XPRT Price (STKXPRT)
The live price of pSTAKE Staked XPRT (STKXPRT) today is 0.133435 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STKXPRT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key pSTAKE Staked XPRT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.50K USD
- pSTAKE Staked XPRT price change within the day is +1.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the STKXPRT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STKXPRT price information.
During today, the price change of pSTAKE Staked XPRT to USD was $ +0.0016141.
In the past 30 days, the price change of pSTAKE Staked XPRT to USD was $ -0.0366165788.
In the past 60 days, the price change of pSTAKE Staked XPRT to USD was $ -0.0333026005.
In the past 90 days, the price change of pSTAKE Staked XPRT to USD was $ -0.0507392248079137.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.0016141
|+1.22%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0366165788
|-27.44%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0333026005
|-24.95%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0507392248079137
|-27.54%
Discover the latest price analysis of pSTAKE Staked XPRT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.30%
+1.22%
+1.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
stkXPRT is the 1:1 pegged ERC-20 liquid staked representative of Persistence's XPRT token
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 STKXPRT to AUD
A$0.2161647
|1 STKXPRT to GBP
￡0.1094167
|1 STKXPRT to EUR
€0.12943195
|1 STKXPRT to USD
$0.133435
|1 STKXPRT to MYR
RM0.60179185
|1 STKXPRT to TRY
₺4.72760205
|1 STKXPRT to JPY
¥21.02268425
|1 STKXPRT to RUB
₽13.77983245
|1 STKXPRT to INR
₹11.49008785
|1 STKXPRT to IDR
Rp2,187.4586664
|1 STKXPRT to PHP
₱7.8272971
|1 STKXPRT to EGP
￡E.6.7491423
|1 STKXPRT to BRL
R$0.8192909
|1 STKXPRT to CAD
C$0.1921464
|1 STKXPRT to BDT
৳16.37114015
|1 STKXPRT to NGN
₦207.518112
|1 STKXPRT to UAH
₴5.67499055
|1 STKXPRT to VES
Bs7.072055
|1 STKXPRT to PKR
Rs37.37647785
|1 STKXPRT to KZT
₸70.8246293
|1 STKXPRT to THB
฿4.63419755
|1 STKXPRT to TWD
NT$4.4113611
|1 STKXPRT to CHF
Fr0.12142585
|1 STKXPRT to HKD
HK$1.0381243
|1 STKXPRT to MAD
.د.م1.3476935