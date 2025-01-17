pSTAKE Staked BNB Price (STKBNB)
The live price of pSTAKE Staked BNB (STKBNB) today is 750.94 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STKBNB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key pSTAKE Staked BNB Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 284.98 USD
- pSTAKE Staked BNB price change within the day is +1.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the STKBNB to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STKBNB price information.
During today, the price change of pSTAKE Staked BNB to USD was $ +10.03.
In the past 30 days, the price change of pSTAKE Staked BNB to USD was $ +0.7877360600.
In the past 60 days, the price change of pSTAKE Staked BNB to USD was $ +109.8252753760.
In the past 90 days, the price change of pSTAKE Staked BNB to USD was $ +125.0288513683182.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +10.03
|+1.35%
|30 Days
|$ +0.7877360600
|+0.10%
|60 Days
|$ +109.8252753760
|+14.63%
|90 Days
|$ +125.0288513683182
|+19.98%
Discover the latest price analysis of pSTAKE Staked BNB: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+1.35%
+3.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
pSTAKE is a Liquid staking protocol that unlocks liquidity for your staked assets. With pSTAKE, you can securely stake your Proof-of-Stake (PoS) assets, participate in protocol improvements and security to earn staking rewards, and receive staked underlying representative tokens (stkASSETs) which can be used to explore additional yield opportunities across DeFi. At present, pSTAKE supports Binance ($BNB), Cosmos ($ATOM), Persistence ($XPRT) and Ethereum ($ETH) networks’ native tokens, with a view to support more chains and assets in the future.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 STKBNB to AUD
A$1,201.504
|1 STKBNB to GBP
￡608.2614
|1 STKBNB to EUR
€728.4118
|1 STKBNB to USD
$750.94
|1 STKBNB to MYR
RM3,379.23
|1 STKBNB to TRY
₺26,703.4264
|1 STKBNB to JPY
¥116,711.0948
|1 STKBNB to RUB
₽77,114.0286
|1 STKBNB to INR
₹65,038.9134
|1 STKBNB to IDR
Rp12,310,489.8336
|1 STKBNB to PHP
₱43,997.5746
|1 STKBNB to EGP
￡E.37,839.8666
|1 STKBNB to BRL
R$4,543.187
|1 STKBNB to CAD
C$1,081.3536
|1 STKBNB to BDT
৳91,299.2852
|1 STKBNB to NGN
₦1,167,861.888
|1 STKBNB to UAH
₴31,674.6492
|1 STKBNB to VES
Bs40,550.76
|1 STKBNB to PKR
Rs209,467.2036
|1 STKBNB to KZT
₸398,373.67
|1 STKBNB to THB
฿25,839.8454
|1 STKBNB to TWD
NT$24,705.926
|1 STKBNB to CHF
Fr683.3554
|1 STKBNB to HKD
HK$5,842.3132
|1 STKBNB to MAD
.د.م7,554.4564