Paired with Solana With ZERO tax, a RENOUNCED contract, and BURNED liquidity, We're not just scratching the surface; we're tearing into the very fabric of what a meme coin can be. $PssyMonstr is the answer to the call of the wild for something more – a token with nine lives, promising trust, transparency, and a tight-knit community. Forget the dog days. Why settle for barks when you can have the purrs? $PssyMonstr isn't just another entry in the meme coin saga; it's a revolution. We are a brand that started in 2018 with founder Justin Gilmore , with a vision to not only help Fight Against Sex Trafficking ,Child Trafficking & Drug abuse ! Now in 2024 to build a legendary brand on the Blockchain with high end clothing ,Nfts ,Metaverse that is playable on Xbox & PlayStation ,With Upcoming BTM utility so you can cash in and out of $PssyMonstr right at your local convenient stores !!
Understanding the tokenomics of PssyMonstr (PSSYMONSTR) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PSSYMONSTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PSSYMONSTR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
