Proxy Price (PRXY)
The live price of Proxy (PRXY) today is 0.02522674 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PRXY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Proxy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.95K USD
- Proxy price change within the day is -5.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PRXY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PRXY price information.
During today, the price change of Proxy to USD was $ -0.00144006603102375.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Proxy to USD was $ +0.0045393046.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Proxy to USD was $ +0.3223434442.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Proxy to USD was $ +0.01762763485533074.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00144006603102375
|-5.40%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0045393046
|+17.99%
|60 Days
|$ +0.3223434442
|+1,277.78%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01762763485533074
|+231.97%
Discover the latest price analysis of Proxy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.08%
-5.40%
+4.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bitcoin Proxy offers a unique institutional-grade wrapped Bitcoin solution that leverages Polygon technology to bring Bitcoin to DeFi with no gas and no slippage. Unlike other wrapped bitcoin offerings, Bitcoin Proxy provides decentralized governance via the PRXY token, insured custody through its partner Hex Trust, and a user-friendly interface to make wrapping bitcoin easy for retail users and institutions alike. In combination, the ProxyRelay solution reduces transaction costs, eliminates slippage, and significantly reduces counterparty risk to make it easier than ever to wrap your bitcoin to participate in DeFi platforms both on Ethereum and Polygon. By confirming Bitcoin blocks onto an Ethereum smart contract using a MATIC side chain, BTC Proxy enables gasless minting of its wrapped Bitcoin product, BTCpx, and low redemption fees with fast confirmations in under 30 minutes. No KYC is needed. Users can stake PRXY tokens to farm Bitcoin Rewards paid in BTCpx, which is redeemable for BTC.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PRXY to AUD
A$0.040362784
|1 PRXY to GBP
￡0.0204336594
|1 PRXY to EUR
€0.0244699378
|1 PRXY to USD
$0.02522674
|1 PRXY to MYR
RM0.11352033
|1 PRXY to TRY
₺0.8970628744
|1 PRXY to JPY
¥3.9207399308
|1 PRXY to RUB
₽2.5905339306
|1 PRXY to INR
₹2.1848879514
|1 PRXY to IDR
Rp413.5530485856
|1 PRXY to PHP
₱1.4780346966
|1 PRXY to EGP
￡E.1.2711754286
|1 PRXY to BRL
R$0.152621777
|1 PRXY to CAD
C$0.0363265056
|1 PRXY to BDT
৳3.0670670492
|1 PRXY to NGN
₦39.232626048
|1 PRXY to UAH
₴1.0640638932
|1 PRXY to VES
Bs1.36224396
|1 PRXY to PKR
Rs7.0367468556
|1 PRXY to KZT
₸13.38278557
|1 PRXY to THB
฿0.8680521234
|1 PRXY to TWD
NT$0.829959746
|1 PRXY to CHF
Fr0.0229563334
|1 PRXY to HKD
HK$0.1962640372
|1 PRXY to MAD
.د.م0.2537810044