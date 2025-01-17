What is Proof of Pepe Art (POP)

The L2 empowered by PEPE. Prepare to $POP Pepe is the world’s most widely recognised meme, now anticipate the release of the biggest chain for meme tokens and Pepe whales: The POP Network. All eyes on Pepe has he has his own chain! The Proof of Pepe Pre-Bridge is now live! You can stake Pepe to farm $POP and reap the benefits when the chain is live. All staked tokens will be migrated to the POP network on launch day. $POP is the token that Proof of Pepe is built around. Out of respect to the fact that a true meme community is what makes a meme token, we’ve created supercharged staking pools so holders of $POP can earn from chain revenue. POPDEX is a product by $POP that will be launched alongside the chain. $POP Holders are also entitled to revenue share from the POPDEX which will make that unique to our chain, as typically the biggest dex isn’t made by the chain itself.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Proof of Pepe Art (POP) Resource Official Website