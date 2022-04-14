Prol AI (PROL) Information

Prol AI was founded with a clear mission: to make financial market analysis accessible, efficient, and intuitive for everyone. Built by a team of highly skilled software developers and AI specialists, including a PhD-level academic with deep expertise in artificial intelligence, Prol AI combines cutting-edge technology with practical solutions tailored for traders and investors.

Our platform empowers users by simplifying the complexities of financial data, offering tools to interpret charts, analyze trends, and generate actionable insights. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a newcomer to financial markets, Prol AI bridges the gap between raw data and informed decision-making, making advanced financial analysis available to all.