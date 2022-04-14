Prol AI (PROL) Tokenomics
Prol AI (PROL) Information
Prol AI was founded with a clear mission: to make financial market analysis accessible, efficient, and intuitive for everyone. Built by a team of highly skilled software developers and AI specialists, including a PhD-level academic with deep expertise in artificial intelligence, Prol AI combines cutting-edge technology with practical solutions tailored for traders and investors.
Our platform empowers users by simplifying the complexities of financial data, offering tools to interpret charts, analyze trends, and generate actionable insights. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a newcomer to financial markets, Prol AI bridges the gap between raw data and informed decision-making, making advanced financial analysis available to all.
Prol AI (PROL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Prol AI (PROL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Prol AI (PROL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Prol AI (PROL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PROL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PROL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PROL's tokenomics, explore PROL token's live price!
PROL Price Prediction
Want to know where PROL might be heading? Our PROL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.