Project Nostradamus ($AMEN) Information Project Nostradamus is a next-generation trading AI agent designed to revolutionize technical analysis (TA) for cryptocurrency and traditional asset markets. By leveraging advanced pattern recognition, real-time data analysis, and integration with major trading platforms, our solution empowers traders with actionable insights, confidence scores, and comprehensive recommendations. It evaluates popular trading pairs, identifies patterns, and delivers high-confidence buy/sell/hold recommendations. Official Website: https://www.projectnostradamus.com/ Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ytOnQdO7vFsNm9TDlwvH2o9k-IdruKu8/view

Project Nostradamus ($AMEN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Project Nostradamus ($AMEN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 196.31K Total Supply: $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 21.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 196.31K All-Time High: $ 0.280498 All-Time Low: $ 0.00431841 Current Price: $ 0.00934807

Project Nostradamus ($AMEN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Project Nostradamus ($AMEN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $AMEN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $AMEN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

$AMEN Price Prediction Want to know where $AMEN might be heading? Our $AMEN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

