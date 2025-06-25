What is PROFIT AI (PROFIT)

$PROFIT is an on-chain analytics and trading intelligence suite designed to help traders detect high-risk patterns, smart money behavior, and sniper activity before it impacts the chart. Powered by AI and deeply integrated across key modules, $PROFIT offers a growing stack of tools including: • Token Scanner (in partnership with EVA AI): advanced contract diagnostics, risk scoring, and security metrics • Whale Tracker: real-time tracking of high-value transfers, wallet labeling, and supply impact analysis • Sniper Analysis: detects bot activity, coordinated buys, bundle sells, and early exits • Smart Money Intelligence: tracks profitable wallets, calculates ROI, and identifies wallet patterns • Top Profitable Wallets & Rug Wallet Detection: adds transparency to project ecosystems Built with trader protection in mind, $PROFIT is more than a bot — it’s an on-chain security protocol for identifying threats and opportunities before the crowd.

PROFIT AI (PROFIT) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

PROFIT AI (PROFIT) Tokenomics

