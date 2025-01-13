PRIMEXAI Price ($PXAI)
The live price of PRIMEXAI ($PXAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 18.52K USD. $PXAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PRIMEXAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.31 USD
- PRIMEXAI price change within the day is -2.17%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the $PXAI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate $PXAI price information.
During today, the price change of PRIMEXAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PRIMEXAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PRIMEXAI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PRIMEXAI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.17%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+28.66%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-74.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PRIMEXAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.17%
-12.41%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
First MEME AI token that Elon Musk likes and comments on 𝕏 😎This page is powered by #GROK. Every image is AI-made, aiming to prove that a GROK-powered page can have a wide-reach influence. We are the first AI MEME Coin on TRX Network and launched in 24 hours from sunpump. We have 2 millions impressions on X and gets bigger day by day. We are aiming to become one of the BEST MEME tokens in crypto universe.
