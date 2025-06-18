Prime Staked XDC Price (PSXDC)
The live price of Prime Staked XDC (PSXDC) today is 0.062305 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PSXDC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Prime Staked XDC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Prime Staked XDC price change within the day is +5.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PSXDC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PSXDC price information.
During today, the price change of Prime Staked XDC to USD was $ +0.00328319.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Prime Staked XDC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Prime Staked XDC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Prime Staked XDC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00328319
|+5.56%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Prime Staked XDC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
+5.56%
+8.12%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The XDC Liquid Staking System offers an accessible way for XDC holders to stake their tokens and earn rewards from masternodes without the usual barriers, such as high capital requirements, KYC restrictions, or hosting expenses. How It Works Stake and Receive Liquid Tokens When you stake 1 $XDC in the system, you receive 1 $pstXDC (Proof-of-Stake XDC) in return. The exchange rate is always 1 $XDC = 1 $pstXDC. $pstXDC represents your staked XDC and can be freely used across the ecosystem. Vault or Masternode Minting To stake, you first mint an XDC Vault or an XDC Masternode through the platform. Deposit your $XDC into the Vault or Masternode. Once deposited, $pstXDC is automatically credited to your wallet. Ecosystem Integration $pstXDC can be used in DeFi applications, providing liquidity, earning yield, or for trading, all while your staked $XDC continues to earn rewards from masternodes. Key Features and Benefits Access to Masternode Rewards: By staking through the liquid staking system, users earn rewards generated by XDC masternodes without needing to host or maintain the infrastructure themselves. No KYC or High Entry Barriers: Traditional masternode participation often requires significant capital (e.g., 10M XDC tokens) and compliance with KYC regulations. The liquid staking system eliminates these hurdles, making it accessible for all XDC holders. Lower Costs: Hosting expenses are managed at the protocol level, removing the technical and financial burdens on individual users. Flexibility with $pstXDC: $pstXDC acts as a liquid staking derivative, allowing holders to retain liquidity while earning staking rewards. This token can be transferred, used in decentralized applications, or redeemed for the original $XDC at any time. Security and Transparency Smart Contract-Driven: The staking system operates on secure smart contracts, ensuring your funds are safe and transactions are transparent. Decentralized Reward Distribution: Rewards from masternodes are distributed proportionally and transparently to all participants.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Prime Staked XDC (PSXDC) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PSXDC token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PSXDC to VND
₫1,639.556075
|1 PSXDC to AUD
A$0.09532665
|1 PSXDC to GBP
￡0.0461057
|1 PSXDC to EUR
€0.0535823
|1 PSXDC to USD
$0.062305
|1 PSXDC to MYR
RM0.2641732
|1 PSXDC to TRY
₺2.4622936
|1 PSXDC to JPY
¥9.0317328
|1 PSXDC to RUB
₽4.89031945
|1 PSXDC to INR
₹5.37754455
|1 PSXDC to IDR
Rp1,021.3932792
|1 PSXDC to KRW
₩85.3491273
|1 PSXDC to PHP
₱3.54577755
|1 PSXDC to EGP
￡E.3.12334965
|1 PSXDC to BRL
R$0.34205445
|1 PSXDC to CAD
C$0.0847348
|1 PSXDC to BDT
৳7.6161632
|1 PSXDC to NGN
₦96.149076
|1 PSXDC to UAH
₴2.58752665
|1 PSXDC to VES
Bs6.35511
|1 PSXDC to PKR
Rs17.6497604
|1 PSXDC to KZT
₸32.31573435
|1 PSXDC to THB
฿2.02802775
|1 PSXDC to TWD
NT$1.83986665
|1 PSXDC to AED
د.إ0.22865935
|1 PSXDC to CHF
Fr0.05046705
|1 PSXDC to HKD
HK$0.4884712
|1 PSXDC to MAD
.د.م0.56759855
|1 PSXDC to MXN
$1.1825489