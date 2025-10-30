Powerloom (POWER) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00447944 24H High $ 0.00570572 All Time High $ 0.330112 Lowest Price $ 0.00426987 Price Change (1H) -0.14% Price Change (1D) -2.03% Price Change (7D) +5.56%

Powerloom (POWER) real-time price is $0.00460324. Over the past 24 hours, POWER traded between a low of $ 0.00447944 and a high of $ 0.00570572, showing active market volatility. POWER's all-time high price is $ 0.330112, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00426987.

In terms of short-term performance, POWER has changed by -0.14% over the past hour, -2.03% over 24 hours, and +5.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Powerloom (POWER) Market Information

Market Cap $ 721.71K$ 721.71K $ 721.71K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.60M$ 4.60M $ 4.60M Circulation Supply 156.77M 156.77M 156.77M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Powerloom is $ 721.71K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of POWER is 156.77M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.60M.