Popsicle Finance Price (ICE)
The live price of Popsicle Finance (ICE) today is 0.47084 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.18M USD. ICE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Popsicle Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 629.71 USD
- Popsicle Finance price change within the day is +6.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 6.75M USD
During today, the price change of Popsicle Finance to USD was $ +0.03020526.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Popsicle Finance to USD was $ +0.0518444278.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Popsicle Finance to USD was $ +0.1441665937.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Popsicle Finance to USD was $ +0.11508830243450637.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.03020526
|+6.85%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0518444278
|+11.01%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1441665937
|+30.62%
|90 Days
|$ +0.11508830243450637
|+32.35%
Discover the latest price analysis of Popsicle Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+5.01%
+6.85%
-24.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
A next-gen cross-chain yield enhancement platform focusing on Automated Market-Making (AMM) Liquidity Providers (LP)
