What is POPG (POPG)

Launched in mid-2024, POPG is a Web3 entertainment ecosystem designed to enhance user engagement across rewards, iGaming, and live events. The project centers around the POPG Token, an entertainment utility token that provides users access across the ecosystem's platforms. POPG consists of three interconnected platforms: POP.VIP: A tiered VIP rewards system that allows users to earn rebates by saving $POPG. Higher levels offer bigger rebates that can be redeemed for entertainment products and services. The tier system also acts as a qualifier for the exclusive events platform. POP.GAME: An iGaming platform focused on transparency and responsibility. POP.GAME builds its policies with community input, offering an alternative to traditional iGaming. POP.LIVE: An exclusive platform for premium event access. Based on users' levels in POP.VIP, they receive exclusive access to purchase tickets for concerts, sports matches, and other major events. The project takes a community-centric approach, making community involvement a central aspect of the development process and gathering input to continuously improve the ecosystem. POPG is strongly focused on maximizing the utility of its token and ecosystem, aiming to offer a seamless and rewarding entertainment experience.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

POPG (POPG) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

POPG (POPG) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of POPG (POPG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about POPG token's extensive tokenomics now!