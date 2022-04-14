Ponzichu (PCHU) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Ponzichu (PCHU), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Ponzichu (PCHU) Information

Ponzichu ($PCHU) is a memecoin launched on the SUI blockchain, inspired by the cultural icon Pikachu. While humorous and meme-driven in its branding, the token introduces a deflationary mechanic designed to sustain long-term holder value: 2% of every transaction is automatically used to buy back $PCHU on the open market and send it to a burn wallet, reducing supply permanently. Ponzichu brings together the fun of meme culture and the innovation of automatic on-chain tokenomics.

Official Website: https://ponzichu.xyz/

Ponzichu (PCHU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Ponzichu (PCHU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap: $ 6.63K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 6.63K
All-Time High: $ 0.00266093
All-Time Low: $ 0.00000488
Current Price: $ 0

Ponzichu (PCHU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Ponzichu (PCHU) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply: The maximum number of PCHU tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PCHU tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

PCHU Price Prediction

Want to know where PCHU might be heading? Our PCHU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

