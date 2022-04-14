PolyShield (SHI3LD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PolyShield (SHI3LD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PolyShield (SHI3LD) Information SHI3LD is the native token of the PolyShield.Finance ecosystem. SHI3LD is an inflationary token with an initial supply of 1,000 (Only 1,000 SHI3LD tokens were initially minted for farm generation purposes). The PolyShield Masterchef smart contract is programmed to start minting SHI3LD on the predetermined genesis block. Official Website: https://polyshield.finance/ Buy SHI3LD Now!

PolyShield (SHI3LD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PolyShield (SHI3LD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 8.93K $ 8.93K $ 8.93K Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.21 $ 2.21 $ 2.21 All-Time High: $ 90.38 $ 90.38 $ 90.38 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00024719 $ 0.00024719 $ 0.00024719 Learn more about PolyShield (SHI3LD) price

PolyShield (SHI3LD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PolyShield (SHI3LD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHI3LD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHI3LD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SHI3LD's tokenomics, explore SHI3LD token's live price!

SHI3LD Price Prediction Want to know where SHI3LD might be heading? Our SHI3LD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SHI3LD token's Price Prediction now!

