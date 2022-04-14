Polymesh (POLYX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Polymesh (POLYX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Polymesh (POLYX) Information Polymesh is an institutional-grade permissioned blockchain built specifically for regulated assets. It streamlines antiquated processes and opens the door to new financial instruments by solving the challenges around governance, identity, compliance, confidentiality, and settlement. Polymesh is built on the Substrate framework and uses a Nominated Proof of Stake Consensus algorithm. Official Website: https://polymesh.network/ Whitepaper: https://info.polymesh.network/hubfs/Files/Polymesh-Whitepaper.pdf Buy POLYX Now!

Polymesh (POLYX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Polymesh (POLYX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 180.03M Total Supply: $ 1.18B Circulating Supply: $ 1.18B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 180.03M All-Time High: $ 0.748771 All-Time Low: $ 0.099854 Current Price: $ 0.152739

Polymesh (POLYX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Polymesh (POLYX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POLYX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POLYX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

