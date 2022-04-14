Polylastic (POLX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Polylastic (POLX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Polylastic (POLX) Information The Polylastic (POLX) Aggregator is a purposefully staked, curated basket of assets that tracks and represents the synthetic asset space and the future of money—ranging from EFi (Elastic Finance) to perpetual swaps. The direct-staking of the POLX token is used to signal community support that is designed to identify and exploit opportunities in these burgeoning markets. Official Website: https://polylastic.io Buy POLX Now!

Polylastic (POLX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Polylastic (POLX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 54.42K $ 54.42K $ 54.42K Total Supply: $ 98.25B $ 98.25B $ 98.25B Circulating Supply: $ 79.18B $ 79.18B $ 79.18B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 67.53K $ 67.53K $ 67.53K All-Time High: $ 0.00924608 $ 0.00924608 $ 0.00924608 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Polylastic (POLX) price

Polylastic (POLX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Polylastic (POLX) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of POLX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many POLX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand POLX's tokenomics, explore POLX token's live price!

