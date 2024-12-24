Polygon Price (MATIC)
The live price of Polygon (MATIC) today is 0.479808 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 926.23M USD. MATIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Polygon Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 6.34M USD
- Polygon price change within the day is +0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.93B USD
Get real-time price updates of the MATIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MATIC price information.
During today, the price change of Polygon to USD was $ +0.00034643.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Polygon to USD was $ -0.0776254493.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Polygon to USD was $ +0.1687076419.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Polygon to USD was $ +0.0757350990319445.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00034643
|+0.07%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0776254493
|-16.17%
|60 Days
|$ +0.1687076419
|+35.16%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0757350990319445
|+18.74%
Discover the latest price analysis of Polygon: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.65%
+0.07%
-20.20%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Polygon (Previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications. Using Polygon, one can create Optimistic Rollup chains, ZK Rollup chains, stand alone chains or any other kind of infra required by the developer. Polygon effectively transforms Ethereum into a full-fledged multi-chain system (aka Internet of Blockchains). This multi-chain system is akin to other ones such as Polkadot, Cosmos, Avalanche etc with the advantages of Ethereum’s security, vibrant ecosystem and openness. Nothing will change for the existing ecosystem built on the Plasma-POS chain. With Polygon, new features are being built around the existing proven technology to expand the ability to cater to diverse needs from the developer ecosystem. Polygon will continue to develop the core technology so that it can scale to a larger ecosystem. The $MATIC token will continue to exist and will play an increasingly important role, securing the system and enabling governance.
