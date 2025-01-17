PolarFighters Price (PFT)
The live price of PolarFighters (PFT) today is 0.379085 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PolarFighters Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 40.15K USD
- PolarFighters price change within the day is -8.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PFT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PFT price information.
During today, the price change of PolarFighters to USD was $ -0.0355437497533565.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PolarFighters to USD was $ -0.2327863181.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PolarFighters to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PolarFighters to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0355437497533565
|-8.57%
|30 Days
|$ -0.2327863181
|-61.40%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PolarFighters: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.02%
-8.57%
-13.84%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 PFT to AUD
A$0.61032685
|1 PFT to GBP
￡0.3108497
|1 PFT to EUR
€0.36771245
|1 PFT to USD
$0.379085
|1 PFT to MYR
RM1.7058825
|1 PFT to TRY
₺13.4802626
|1 PFT to JPY
¥58.9704626
|1 PFT to RUB
₽38.9320295
|1 PFT to INR
₹32.83255185
|1 PFT to IDR
Rp6,214.5072024
|1 PFT to PHP
₱22.21059015
|1 PFT to EGP
￡E.19.105884
|1 PFT to BRL
R$2.2972551
|1 PFT to CAD
C$0.5458824
|1 PFT to BDT
৳46.0891543
|1 PFT to NGN
₦589.552992
|1 PFT to UAH
₴15.9898053
|1 PFT to VES
Bs20.47059
|1 PFT to PKR
Rs105.7419699
|1 PFT to KZT
₸201.1045925
|1 PFT to THB
฿13.0481057
|1 PFT to TWD
NT$12.4718965
|1 PFT to CHF
Fr0.34496735
|1 PFT to HKD
HK$2.9492813
|1 PFT to MAD
.د.م3.8135951