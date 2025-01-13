Polar Inu Price (POLAR)
The live price of Polar Inu (POLAR) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 21.75K USD. POLAR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Polar Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 234.47 USD
- Polar Inu price change within the day is -4.99%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Polar Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Polar Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Polar Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Polar Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.99%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-44.35%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Polar Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.25%
-4.99%
-24.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Polar Inu (POLAR) Polar Inu (POLAR) Solana PumpFun Relaunch Polar Inu is a pioneering DeFi project built on the Solana blockchain, inspired by Polar, a resilient 9.5-year-old Siberian Husky. Our mission is to raise awareness for Polar’s medical treatments through innovative blockchain solutions and community engagement. By leveraging the power of decentralized finance, we aim to set a new standard of care for canines with cancer while fostering a supportive, transparent, and engaged global community. Join us in this special Solana PumpFun Relaunch FairLaunch Edition and be a part of our journey to make a difference! 🌟🐾❄️ Airdrop Note: 5% of the total supply (50,000,000 $POLAR) will be allocated to OG holders and early contributors. Your early support is invaluable to us!
