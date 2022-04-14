PokPok Golden Egg (PEGG) Information

PokPok's gamified options protocol simplifies trading into an engaging & easy-use environment for both novice and skilled traders, and creates a fun experience all round!

Explore brand new Pay-As-You-Go options, observe the market, minimize losses, and maximize profit potential, all whilst keeping your options risk-controlled.

At PokPok, every stage of an option’s lifecycle is represented by an ingame action related to the raising and caring of a chicken NFT. Through PokPok’s Pay-As-You-Go option models combined with fun and engaging game dynamics, players can learn about options in a safe and controlled environment with lower risks compared to traditional options.