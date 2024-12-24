PokPok Golden Egg Price (PEGG)
The live price of PokPok Golden Egg (PEGG) today is 3.14 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.84M USD. PEGG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PokPok Golden Egg Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 143.63K USD
- PokPok Golden Egg price change within the day is +17.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.22M USD
During today, the price change of PokPok Golden Egg to USD was $ +0.460645.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PokPok Golden Egg to USD was $ +2.5113581840.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PokPok Golden Egg to USD was $ +7.4893339480.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PokPok Golden Egg to USD was $ +1.901235319485995.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.460645
|+17.19%
|30 Days
|$ +2.5113581840
|+79.98%
|60 Days
|$ +7.4893339480
|+238.51%
|90 Days
|$ +1.901235319485995
|+153.48%
Discover the latest price analysis of PokPok Golden Egg: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.57%
+17.19%
-16.73%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PokPok's gamified options protocol simplifies trading into an engaging & easy-use environment for both novice and skilled traders, and creates a fun experience all round! Explore brand new Pay-As-You-Go options, observe the market, minimize losses, and maximize profit potential, all whilst keeping your options risk-controlled. At PokPok, every stage of an option’s lifecycle is represented by an ingame action related to the raising and caring of a chicken NFT. Through PokPok’s Pay-As-You-Go option models combined with fun and engaging game dynamics, players can learn about options in a safe and controlled environment with lower risks compared to traditional options.
