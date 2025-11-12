PokPok makes options trading easy & fun through gamification & automation.

Our AI Options Vaults fully automate trading, providing a hands-off way to earn passive income.

At the heart of each vault lies the Agent Brain aka Central Trading Decision Agent (CTDA).

The CTDA is the central artificial intelligence layer that coordinates and governs all vault operations, ensuring intelligent and adaptive strategy execution.

PokPok's Agentic network is a combination of 8 agents that flawlessly work together to analyse markets, on-chain sentiment, evaluate optimal trading strategy & autonomously execute trades.