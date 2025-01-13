PNWR Token Price (PNWR)
The live price of PNWR Token (PNWR) today is 0.399312 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PNWR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PNWR Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 111.38 USD
- PNWR Token price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of PNWR Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PNWR Token to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PNWR Token to USD was $ 0.0000000000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PNWR Token to USD was $ -13.422262511914783.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0.0000000000
|0.00%
|90 Days
|$ -13.422262511914783
|-97.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of PNWR Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PNWR Token is a next-generation utility token designed to revolutionize eco-friendly logistics by integrating electric aviation and autonomous cargo solutions. Backed by leading partners in the electric aviation and automotive sectors, it enables seamless transactions for leasing electric drones and vans used in urgent deliveries. Offering rewards and discounts for token holders, PNWR Token aims to partner with over 15,000 businesses globally, fostering a greener and more efficient logistics network.
|1 PNWR to AUD
A$0.64688544
|1 PNWR to GBP
￡0.32743584
|1 PNWR to EUR
€0.38733264
|1 PNWR to USD
$0.399312
|1 PNWR to MYR
RM1.80089712
|1 PNWR to TRY
₺14.14762416
|1 PNWR to JPY
¥62.9116056
|1 PNWR to RUB
₽41.23695024
|1 PNWR to INR
₹34.38475632
|1 PNWR to IDR
Rp6,546.09731328
|1 PNWR to PHP
₱23.4196488
|1 PNWR to EGP
￡E.20.18921472
|1 PNWR to BRL
R$2.44778256
|1 PNWR to CAD
C$0.57500928
|1 PNWR to BDT
৳48.99158928
|1 PNWR to NGN
₦621.0100224
|1 PNWR to UAH
₴16.98273936
|1 PNWR to VES
Bs21.163536
|1 PNWR to PKR
Rs111.85128432
|1 PNWR to KZT
₸211.94682336
|1 PNWR to THB
฿13.86011952
|1 PNWR to TWD
NT$13.20125472
|1 PNWR to CHF
Fr0.36337392
|1 PNWR to HKD
HK$3.10664736
|1 PNWR to MAD
.د.م4.0330512