Plume Staked ETH (PETH) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 3,838.13 24H High $ 3,993.02 All Time High $ 4,947.99 Lowest Price $ 3,366.9 Price Change (1H) -0.85% Price Change (1D) -1.84% Price Change (7D) +3.29%

Plume Staked ETH (PETH) real-time price is $3,851.72. Over the past 24 hours, PETH traded between a low of $ 3,838.13 and a high of $ 3,993.02, showing active market volatility. PETH's all-time high price is $ 4,947.99, while its all-time low price is $ 3,366.9.

In terms of short-term performance, PETH has changed by -0.85% over the past hour, -1.84% over 24 hours, and +3.29% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Plume Staked ETH (PETH) Market Information

Market Cap $ 189.00K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 189.00K Circulation Supply 49.24 Total Supply 49.24360721606245

The current Market Cap of Plume Staked ETH is $ 189.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PETH is 49.24, with a total supply of 49.24360721606245. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 189.00K.