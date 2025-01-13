Plenty DeFi Price (PLENTY)
The live price of Plenty DeFi (PLENTY) today is 0.00654867 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PLENTY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Plenty DeFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.03 USD
- Plenty DeFi price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Plenty DeFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Plenty DeFi to USD was $ -0.0016610177.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Plenty DeFi to USD was $ +0.0000269327.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Plenty DeFi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0016610177
|-25.36%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000269327
|+0.41%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Plenty DeFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-8.81%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Plenty is expanding DeFi use cases on Tezos towards a full scale decentralized financial ecosystem. Empowering traders, liquidity providers & developers to participate in an open financial marketplace.
