Plaza LevETH (LEVETH) Information Plaza Finance is the public square for on-chain bonds and leverage, building innovative programmable derivative protocols. Through tokenized vault structures that enable any risk-return profile to be created on any asset, users are empowered with novel strategies for yield generation and asset exposure within the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://www.plaza.finance/ Official Website: https://app.plaza.finance/ Buy LEVETH Now!

Plaza LevETH (LEVETH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Plaza LevETH (LEVETH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.21M $ 1.21M $ 1.21M Total Supply: $ 149.74 $ 149.74 $ 149.74 Circulating Supply: $ 149.74 $ 149.74 $ 149.74 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.21M $ 1.21M $ 1.21M All-Time High: $ 9,447.2 $ 9,447.2 $ 9,447.2 All-Time Low: $ 1,772.85 $ 1,772.85 $ 1,772.85 Current Price: $ 8,056.26 $ 8,056.26 $ 8,056.26 Learn more about Plaza LevETH (LEVETH) price

Plaza LevETH (LEVETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Plaza LevETH (LEVETH) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of LEVETH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many LEVETH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand LEVETH's tokenomics, explore LEVETH token's live price!

