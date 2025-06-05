Plaza LevETH Price (LEVETH)
The live price of Plaza LevETH (LEVETH) today is 4,590.06 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 850.00K USD. LEVETH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Plaza LevETH Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Plaza LevETH price change within the day is -3.38%
- It has a circulating supply of 183.19 USD
Get real-time price updates of the LEVETH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LEVETH price information.
During today, the price change of Plaza LevETH to USD was $ -160.697294059328.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Plaza LevETH to USD was $ +6,457.0375286160.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Plaza LevETH to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Plaza LevETH to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -160.697294059328
|-3.38%
|30 Days
|$ +6,457.0375286160
|+140.67%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Plaza LevETH: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.12%
-3.38%
-9.57%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Plaza Finance is the public square for on-chain bonds and leverage, building innovative programmable derivative protocols. Through tokenized vault structures that enable any risk-return profile to be created on any asset, users are empowered with novel strategies for yield generation and asset exposure within the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information, please visit https://www.plaza.finance/
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 LEVETH to VND
₫120,787,428.9
|1 LEVETH to AUD
A$7,022.7918
|1 LEVETH to GBP
￡3,350.7438
|1 LEVETH to EUR
€3,993.3522
|1 LEVETH to USD
$4,590.06
|1 LEVETH to MYR
RM19,370.0532
|1 LEVETH to TRY
₺180,572.9604
|1 LEVETH to JPY
¥656,745.7848
|1 LEVETH to RUB
₽364,083.5592
|1 LEVETH to INR
₹393,735.3468
|1 LEVETH to IDR
Rp75,246,873.2064
|1 LEVETH to KRW
₩6,236,468.6214
|1 LEVETH to PHP
₱255,253.2366
|1 LEVETH to EGP
￡E.227,988.2802
|1 LEVETH to BRL
R$25,842.0378
|1 LEVETH to CAD
C$6,242.4816
|1 LEVETH to BDT
৳560,629.9284
|1 LEVETH to NGN
₦7,228,426.488
|1 LEVETH to UAH
₴190,166.1858
|1 LEVETH to VES
Bs445,235.82
|1 LEVETH to PKR
Rs1,294,396.92
|1 LEVETH to KZT
₸2,341,848.612
|1 LEVETH to THB
฿149,131.0494
|1 LEVETH to TWD
NT$137,288.6946
|1 LEVETH to AED
د.إ16,845.5202
|1 LEVETH to CHF
Fr3,717.9486
|1 LEVETH to HKD
HK$35,986.0704
|1 LEVETH to MAD
.د.م42,182.6514
|1 LEVETH to MXN
$88,175.0526