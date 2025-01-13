PlayFi Price (PLAYFI)
The live price of PlayFi (PLAYFI) today is 0.0333054 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PLAYFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PlayFi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 405.18 USD
- PlayFi price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PLAYFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PLAYFI price information.
During today, the price change of PlayFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PlayFi to USD was $ +0.0132526349.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PlayFi to USD was $ +0.0118819179.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PlayFi to USD was $ -0.00169058338561513.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0132526349
|+39.79%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0118819179
|+35.68%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00169058338561513
|-4.83%
Discover the latest price analysis of PlayFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-3.28%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$PLAYFI is a cross-chain token used as the native currency to play PlayFi-branded games, encouraging communities to communicate and grow with each other, fostering a healthy crypto environment where gamers can have fun earning crypto using their gaming skills, as well as collecting PlayFi Tokens to enable revenue sharing on all games.
|1 PLAYFI to AUD
A$0.053954748
|1 PLAYFI to GBP
￡0.027310428
|1 PLAYFI to EUR
€0.032306238
|1 PLAYFI to USD
$0.0333054
