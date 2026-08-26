Platform of meme coins Price Today

The live Platform of meme coins (PAYU) price today is $ 0, with a 12.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current PAYU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per PAYU.

Platform of meme coins currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 540,732, with a circulating supply of 543.21T PAYU. During the last 24 hours, PAYU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, PAYU moved -0.40% in the last hour and -10.78% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Platform of meme coins (PAYU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 540.73K$ 540.73K $ 540.73K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 540.73K$ 540.73K $ 540.73K Circulation Supply 543.21T 543.21T 543.21T Total Supply 543,210,987,654,321.0 543,210,987,654,321.0 543,210,987,654,321.0

The current Market Cap of Platform of meme coins is $ 540.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PAYU is 543.21T, with a total supply of 543210987654321.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 540.73K.