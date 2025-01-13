PIXIZ Price (PIXIZ)
The live price of PIXIZ (PIXIZ) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PIXIZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PIXIZ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 84.92 USD
- PIXIZ price change within the day is -0.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of PIXIZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PIXIZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PIXIZ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PIXIZ to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.96%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-17.35%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-95.44%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PIXIZ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.87%
-0.96%
-13.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is PIXIZ (PIXIZ)? PIXIZ is the first token of PlayPixiz with a limited supply of 100 million tokens. When should I buy PIXIZ (PIXIZ)? Players buy PIXIZs to burn in the Playpixiz game in order to access features provided by PIXIZ, such as upgrade their Yetiz NFTs, betting in Vegas City, buying items to boost $PIXIZ rewards. What is PIXIZ? $PIXIZ is distinguished by its status as a cryptocurrency with a fixed supply, guaranteeing that only a predetermined number of tokens will ever be in circulation. This characteristic of limited availability underscores the challenge for users to accumulate sufficient $PIXIZ to realize their aspirations within the gaming ecosystem. As Season 1 reaches its conclusion, the emission of new $PIXIZ will come to an end, yet the token will persist as a coveted premium currency for both ongoing and future seasons, ensuring its enduring relevance and value within the gaming community.
