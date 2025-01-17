Pitch FXS Price (PITCHFXS)
The live price of Pitch FXS (PITCHFXS) today is 1.53 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PITCHFXS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pitch FXS Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 391.57 USD
- Pitch FXS price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Pitch FXS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pitch FXS to USD was $ -0.0944020710.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pitch FXS to USD was $ +0.9657434970.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pitch FXS to USD was $ +0.1278040944002239.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0944020710
|-6.17%
|60 Days
|$ +0.9657434970
|+63.12%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1278040944002239
|+9.11%
Discover the latest price analysis of Pitch FXS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+0.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Liquid wrapper for Frax Shares (FXS) with governance power, native veFXS yield integration, and eligibility for gauge incentives on the Frax ecosystem.
