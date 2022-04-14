Pesto the Baby King Penguin (PESTO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pesto the Baby King Penguin (PESTO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pesto the Baby King Penguin (PESTO) Information Pesto is a unique cryptocurrency inspired by the adorable baby king penguin recently born in Melbourne. As a community-driven project, Pesto aims to celebrate and highlight the cuteness and charm of this little penguin. Our mission is to bring people together around this symbol of joy, while fostering a fun and positive environment within the crypto space. With Pesto, we combine the innovation of blockchain with the irresistible appeal of one of nature's cutest creatures. Join us as we build a community where cuteness and technology collide! Official Website: https://www.pestosol.com Buy PESTO Now!

Pesto the Baby King Penguin (PESTO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pesto the Baby King Penguin (PESTO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 544.09K $ 544.09K $ 544.09K Total Supply: $ 999.86M $ 999.86M $ 999.86M Circulating Supply: $ 999.86M $ 999.86M $ 999.86M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 544.09K $ 544.09K $ 544.09K All-Time High: $ 0.02946025 $ 0.02946025 $ 0.02946025 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00054419 $ 0.00054419 $ 0.00054419 Learn more about Pesto the Baby King Penguin (PESTO) price

Pesto the Baby King Penguin (PESTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pesto the Baby King Penguin (PESTO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PESTO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PESTO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PESTO's tokenomics, explore PESTO token's live price!

