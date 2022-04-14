Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT) Tokenomics
Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT) Information
The Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token is a BRC-20 smart contract designed to revolutionize fan experiences. Token allows fans of Peru National Football Team to participate in exclusive surveys and events, create digital collections, purchase NFTs, enjoy gamification and mission features linked to fan rewards, missions and great experiences.
FPFT, Peru National Football Team Bitci Technology Fan Token can be used in the following functions.
Survey and Events
FPFT Token holders can participate in Paid and Free Surveys or Events on the Bitci Fan Token Platform.
Loyalty Subscription
FPFT Token holders will be able to use Peruvian National Football Team Tokens to receive fan rewards, digital collectibles, loyalty points and more.
E-Commerce
FPFT Token can be included in the Peruvian Football Federation's potential future e-commerce ecosystem, used as payment for shopping payments, products, tickets, memberships and more using BitciPay or FanApp.
Advantages
FPFT Token holders can interact with the Peru National Football Team on the Bitci Fan Token Platform, including signed products, to meet and greet one of the Players or Legends, one-on-one phone calls, entrance to the locker room, watching matches in VIP or similar areas, signed official products, limited edition collectibles etc. can take advantage of the benefits.
Games and Quests
FPFT Token holders will have access to multiple missions and gamification features on the Bitci Fan Token Platform.
Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Peruvian National Football Team Fan Token (FPFT) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of FPFT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many FPFT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand FPFT's tokenomics, explore FPFT token's live price!
FPFT Price Prediction
Want to know where FPFT might be heading? Our FPFT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.