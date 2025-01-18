What is the project about? $Perry is here to make memecoins on BSC great again. $PERRY is a fully Decentralized Meme Currency built on Binance Smart Chain which is one of the largest and safest Blockchain protocols. What makes your project unique? $Perry the one and only History of your project. $Perry are tired of watching everyone play hot potato with the endless derivative DogeShibaNuflokiCEOLon CEO all day everyday coins. The Doge and Inu’s have had their day. It’s time for the most recognizable memes in the world to take their reigns as King of the memes. What’s next for your project? Make strongest Community & Listing more Dex & Cex What can your token be used for? Trade & Make money

