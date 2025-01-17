PepeXL Price (PEPEXL)
The live price of PepeXL (PEPEXL) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PEPEXL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PepeXL Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 4.09 USD
- PepeXL price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the PEPEXL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PEPEXL price information.
During today, the price change of PepeXL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PepeXL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PepeXL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PepeXL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-10.20%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+5.42%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PepeXL: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? PepeXL is about empowering the memecoin community through engagement, regular improvements, and community rewarding initiatives. What makes your project unique? PepeXL is anti-bot. Early snipers were blacklisted in order to lock those wallets and protect future adopters from unexpected dumps. Front Running/ Sandwich/ Mev Bots are actively blacklisted in order to protect PEPEXL traders until contract ownership is renounced. History of your project. PEPEXL was 95.8% initially distributed to its liquidity pool at launch. All tokens were distributed publicly aside from a 4.2% publicly traceable reserve. What’s next for your project? Community engagement, support, and growth are the main focus of PepeXL and will continue to be going forward. Additionally, PepeXL plans to deploy multiple community rewards programs such as buy backs, fee sharing, incentivized task completion, and more. What can your token be used for? PEPEXL can be used in upcoming community rewards programs, as a medium of exchange, and a store of value.
