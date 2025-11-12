Pepe Heimer (PEHEM) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Pepe Heimer (PEHEM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-12 07:25:23 (UTC+8)
USD

Pepe Heimer (PEHEM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pepe Heimer (PEHEM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 87.13K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 87.13K
All-Time High:
$ 0.03357127
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Pepe Heimer (PEHEM) Information

Pepe Heimer is an innovative Layer 2 blockchain solution designed to revolutionize the way memes interact with blockchain technology. Amid the challenges of slow transaction speeds, high gas fees, and network congestion that plague many existing blockchains, Pepe Heimer aims to provide a fast, scalable, and efficient platform. By harnessing the infectious nature of memes, the project seeks to create an engaging environment where users can seamlessly transact and interact. This unique approach not only enhances the user experience but also promotes the vibrant culture of memes, making blockchain technology more accessible and enjoyable for a wider audience.

Official Website:
https://pepeheimer.wtf

Pepe Heimer (PEHEM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Pepe Heimer (PEHEM) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PEHEM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PEHEM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PEHEM's tokenomics, explore PEHEM token's live price!

mc_how_why_title
