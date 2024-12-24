Pengwin Price (PEG)
The live price of Pengwin (PEG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 106.11K USD. PEG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pengwin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 20.72 USD
- Pengwin price change within the day is +5.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.91M USD
During today, the price change of Pengwin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pengwin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pengwin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pengwin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+5.45%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-89.31%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pengwin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.37%
+5.45%
-16.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pengwin is a meme community on Solana, The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun, This is a purely community-driven project. Peg the Pengwin. Pegger of Fiat. Welcome to Pengwin, the icy addition to the solana blockchain! Our small yet mighty Pengwin, with a hint of pepe the frog, brings a fresh breeze of creativity to the degen world of solana. As the newest and freshest meme token, Pengwin is here spice things up. Join us in bringing warmth and gathering liquidity to the frosty solana chain. project is full of narrative
