Pencils Protocol (DAPP) Information

Pencils Protocol is the next-gen decentralized platform that offers auction services for blockchain native assets and RWAs, along with unified and leveraged yield aggregation services for users to maximize asset utilization.Pencils Protocol also serve as Scroll native gateway for liquid staking and restaking assets.

Powered by Scroll, Pencils Protocol redefines the Layer-2 sectors by utilizing Scroll’s zero-knowledge technology. We focus on scalable and private DeFi services, enhancing yield aggregation and farming. By leveraging the synergy between our launchpad and farming solutions, we aim to become the primary TVL gateway for the Scroll ecosystem.