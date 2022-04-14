PeerMe SUPER (SUPER) Tokenomics
PeerMe SUPER (SUPER) Information
PeerMe is an ecosystem of distributed power, collaboration & fun. A social infrastructure that allows builders all around the world to come together and work on something they believe in – a shared goal & philosophy. Building a better society, a super society is just a side-effect. In all of that, we care about creating automated & autonomous systems with a minimum of bureaucracy, full transparency, and shared ownership that serves the general public. This is our way of creating the ever-promised society of the people, by the people, for the people.
Peers are people like you and me, and the way we know each other is through the identity service we call PEERID. PEERID contains information about us that is used to prove authenticity & trust to the people we interact with & potentially work within PeerMe. This may include personal information like your name, your origin, a free-to-chose picture in form of an NFT, a trust level, social connections, past contributions, and many other data points that help give people an idea of who we are. PEERID is how people know you in PeerMe.
PeerMe is a place where anyone can start or find self-sufficient communities that work towards a shared goal. They operate using their own ESDT token as a financial resource and have their own governance system in place. We call these communities Peerings. They have many similarities to what we know as DAOs (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and are a place of progress, fun, purpose & belonging.
PeerMe SUPER (SUPER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PeerMe SUPER (SUPER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PeerMe SUPER (SUPER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PeerMe SUPER (SUPER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SUPER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SUPER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand SUPER's tokenomics, explore SUPER token's live price!
SUPER Price Prediction
Want to know where SUPER might be heading? Our SUPER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.