$PEEPA is an ERC-20 meme coin inspired by the popular PEPE meme, designed to bring back the excitement and community spirit of memecoins. Launched without a presale to ensure fairness, $PEEPA features no taxes, with liquidity pool tokens burned and the contract renounced, making it fully community-owned.
With a total supply of 420,690,000,000,000 tokens, $PEEPA aims to foster a vibrant community through its unique and playful nature. The project emphasizes its lack of intrinsic value or financial expectations, existing purely for entertainment.
Understanding the tokenomics of Peepa (PEEPA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PEEPA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PEEPA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.