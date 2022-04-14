Peepa (PEEPA) Information

$PEEPA is an ERC-20 meme coin inspired by the popular PEPE meme, designed to bring back the excitement and community spirit of memecoins. Launched without a presale to ensure fairness, $PEEPA features no taxes, with liquidity pool tokens burned and the contract renounced, making it fully community-owned.

With a total supply of 420,690,000,000,000 tokens, $PEEPA aims to foster a vibrant community through its unique and playful nature. The project emphasizes its lack of intrinsic value or financial expectations, existing purely for entertainment.