Pedro Raccoon (GINGER) Tokenomics
Pedro Raccoon (GINGER) Information
Pedro Raccoon. GINGER is a memecoin built on Solana based on the viral tiktok Raccoon named Ginger.
Tiktok Video has been Posted by the Owner of the raccoon $GINGER
The Owner Is with us supporting the GINGER community and posting memes online.
This thing rarely happens where an owner of a viral animal/ meme decides to join a memecoin community and support them the way the owner of the raccoon did with $GINGER.
Pedro Raccoon (GINGER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pedro Raccoon (GINGER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Pedro Raccoon (GINGER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pedro Raccoon (GINGER) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GINGER tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GINGER tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand GINGER's tokenomics, explore GINGER token's live price!
GINGER Price Prediction
Want to know where GINGER might be heading? Our GINGER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.